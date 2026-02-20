Saltar al contenido principalSaltar al pie de página

Ibiza’s new buses: more electric vehicles, onboard Wi-Fi and contactless payment

The island’s new public transport service, launching on 1 April, will operate 100 buses — 64 of them electric — with an investment of €88.8 million over the next ten years

One of the new buses that will begin operating in Ibiza in April.

Marisol Plaza Sánchez

Estela Torres Kurylo

Ibiza

Ibiza will introduce a new regular bus service on 1 April, marking a significant overhaul of the island’s public transport network. The renewed fleet will stand out for its focus on sustainability, technology and improving the passenger experience.

A more modern and sustainable fleet

The new service will operate 100 buses, to be rolled out progressively. Of these, 64 will be fully electric, making Ibiza one of the largest zero-emission operations in Spain within the network of concessionaire Alsa.

The service will be divided into two operational lots:

  • Lot 1 (Greater Ibiza Town area): 38 buses — all electric — operating 17 routes and covering more than 1.8 million kilometres per year, with an estimated 1.9 million passengers annually.
  • Lot 2 (rest of the island): 62 buses, including 26 electric and three hybrid vehicles. These will serve 44 routes, travelling more than four million kilometres each year and carrying close to four million passengers.
