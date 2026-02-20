Ibiza’s new buses: more electric vehicles, onboard Wi-Fi and contactless payment

Ibiza will introduce a new regular bus service on 1 April, marking a significant overhaul of the island’s public transport network. The renewed fleet will stand out for its focus on sustainability, technology and improving the passenger experience.

A more modern and sustainable fleet

The new service will operate 100 buses, to be rolled out progressively. Of these, 64 will be fully electric, making Ibiza one of the largest zero-emission operations in Spain within the network of concessionaire Alsa.

The service will be divided into two operational lots: