Bad smells and “dirty, neglected” neighbourhoods: PSOE denounces the “deplorable state” of street cleaning in Sant Antoni
“It is unacceptable for residents and traders to pay their taxes faithfully and be faced with an image of neglect”
The Socialist Municipal Group in Sant Antoni de Portmany has criticised what it describes as the “deplorable state” of the town’s street cleaning service, as well as the “mismanagement and cutbacks” affecting waste collection points — a situation it warns is leading to “unsustainable deterioration”.
According to the Socialists, the problem is “chronic and widespread”, impacting not only the town centre but also surrounding residential developments and outlying areas. They point in particular to the lack of regular street washing, the build-up of stains on pavements and rubbish being left outside permitted collection times — all of which, they argue, project an image of “complete neglect”.
“It is unacceptable for residents and business owners to pay their taxes responsibly only to find streets giving off unpleasant odours and an image of abandonment that is no longer limited to the high season but has become permanent”, said the party’s spokesperson, Antonio Lorenzo.
