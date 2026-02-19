The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Traditional celebrations, comedy and music take centre stage this weekend, with a packed events calendar across the Pityusic Islands.

Among the highlights is the Festa de sa Rota d’en Coca in Corona, a major gathering celebrating local traditions, which begins on Friday with school visits and continues through to Sunday in Santa Agnès de Corona.

Santa Eulària des Riu also continues its festive programme, currently focused on its Comedy Festival, featuring well-known performers such as Luis Larrodera and Wilbur among its headline acts.

Music lovers are equally well catered for. On Friday, Can Ventosa hosts a musical-poetic tribute to Antonio Machado. Saturday sees the debut of the Jove Orquestra Simfònica d'Eivissa at the Church of Santo Domingo, alongside a tribute to Camarón and Paco de Lucía by pianist Antón Cortés at Can Ventosa, and a performance by Acoustic Springsteen at Can Jordi Blues Station.

On Sunday, the Orquestra de Cambra Ciutat d'Eivissa, conducted by Lina Tur, takes to the stage, while Es Caló de s’Oli hosts a flamenco tribute to Juan Morilla. Meanwhile, Felt Oxytocin and Flawless perform at the Teatro Pereyra.

Cinema also features prominently, with the ‘Anem al Cine’ series, the Cinefòrum organised by the Universitat de les Illes Balears, and of course the 10th Independent Film Festival, Ibizacinefest.

Theatre, conferences, guided walks and gastronomy complete the programme. In Formentera, audiences can see 'Sòmion, la ciutat dels oficis impossibles' on Saturday.

Fair enthusiasts also have two key dates in Sant Antoni de Portmany: the VIII Record Fair on Saturday and Sunday and the XXX Stock Fair on Sunday, both held at Passeig de ses Fonts.

