Protection bracelet worn by woman brutally assaulted in Sant Antoni failed to work

It did not work. The protection bracelet worn by the 31-year-old woman who was brutally assaulted by her former partner last Sunday morning was activated only after Guardia Civil officers had already spent several minutes inside the property.

The attack took place at the family home in the Can Tomàs area of Sant Antoni de Portmany. The victim was assaulted in the presence of her parents and sister, who were also struck by the aggressor. The man — with whom the woman shares two children — was subject to a restraining order requiring him to remain at least 100 metres away from her.

Judicial sources have now confirmed that the electronic monitoring device intended to protect the victim did not function as it should. The malfunction is recorded in the report compiled by Civil Guard officers who attended the address in this latest case of gender-based violence.

Crucially, officers were not alerted by the bracelet itself but by a call from a relative of the victim, as also stated in the official police report.

