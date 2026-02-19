How do Ibiza’s educational speed cameras work — and can they fine you?

Ibiza town has eight educational speed cameras installed at various locations across the municipality. Three have been added recently, while five were already in operation, including one in Can Cantó and two along the EI-10 ring road, on the stretch now under municipal control.

These devices do not issue fines. Their purpose is different: to inform and raise awareness among drivers.

In addition to those already mentioned, several more are currently in a testing phase, having been installed on Avinguda Vuit d’Agost, Carrer des Cubells, Carrer des Jondal, Avinguda de Sant Jordi and Avinguda de Pere Matutes Noguera. All feature illuminated panels that display a vehicle’s speed in real time as it passes, serving as a visual prompt for motorists to slow down where necessary.

What are they and how do they work?

According to the Real Automóvil Club de España (RACE), educational speed cameras are designed to detect vehicle speeds for preventive and educational purposes, unlike conventional speed cameras whose primary aim is enforcement.

“Their operation is simple but effective. They incorporate a laser sensor capable of measuring, in real time and at distances of between 50 and 300 metres, the speed of approaching vehicles. That information is immediately displayed on a high-brightness LED screen, clearly visible both day and night”, RACE explains.

If a driver is travelling within the speed limit, the figure appears in green. If the limit is exceeded, it is shown in red. In some cases, the panels may also display graphic icons — such as a smiling or frowning face — or reinforcement messages such as “Danger”, “School Zone: 30 km/h maximum” or “Thank you”.

Beyond their informative function, these devices can also collect statistical traffic data, including average and maximum speeds and traffic volumes. This allows local authorities to analyse conditions on specific roads and plan future measures. Many of the units operate on solar power, making installation and maintenance easier.

In short, the educational speed cameras installed in Ibiza cannot fine drivers, but they are intended to influence behaviour behind the wheel through direct, real-time awareness.