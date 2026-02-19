Saltar al contenido principalSaltar al pie de página

Secciones

Es noticia
Violencia machista en IbizaNuevos autobuses IbizaPlanes fin de semanaTorre de ses Portes
instagramlinkedin

Alarm raised after flat fire in central Ibiza

Local Police called for an ambulance as elderly residents were inside the building

Fire alarm in a house in the center of Ibiza.

Fire alarm in a house in the center of Ibiza.

Sergio G. Cañizares

Marta Torres Molina

Marta Torres Molina

Ibiza

Officers from Policía Local de Ibiza and firefighters responded this morning to a fire in a flat in central Ibiza.

Shortly before 11am, smoke began billowing from the window of a first-floor apartment located on the corner of Calle Fray Vicente Nicolás and Avenida de Isidor Macabich, close to the site where a former fountain once stood.

Los bomberos, a su llegada al incendio

The firefighters, upon arrival at the fire. / María del Carmen Molina

The smoke quickly drew the attention of passers-by, who alerted the emergency services by calling 112. What initially appeared to be light smoke soon intensified into a thicker plume, heightening concern among those watching from the street.

Several Local Police officers arrived within minutes and secured the area while awaiting the arrival of firefighters.

Noticias relacionadas y más

According to eyewitnesses, elderly residents with reduced mobility were inside the building at the time. They were evacuated as a precaution, and an ambulance was requested to assist.

RRSS WhatsAppCopiar URL
Tracking Pixel Contents