Alarm raised after flat fire in central Ibiza
Local Police called for an ambulance as elderly residents were inside the building
Officers from Policía Local de Ibiza and firefighters responded this morning to a fire in a flat in central Ibiza.
Shortly before 11am, smoke began billowing from the window of a first-floor apartment located on the corner of Calle Fray Vicente Nicolás and Avenida de Isidor Macabich, close to the site where a former fountain once stood.
The smoke quickly drew the attention of passers-by, who alerted the emergency services by calling 112. What initially appeared to be light smoke soon intensified into a thicker plume, heightening concern among those watching from the street.
Several Local Police officers arrived within minutes and secured the area while awaiting the arrival of firefighters.
According to eyewitnesses, elderly residents with reduced mobility were inside the building at the time. They were evacuated as a precaution, and an ambulance was requested to assist.
