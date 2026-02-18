Nearly 1,000 consultations, operations and tests cancelled in Ibiza and Formentera due to doctors’ strike

Almost 1,000 patients have now been affected by the doctors’ strike across healthcare centres in Ibiza and Formentera, according to the latest figures released by the Servei de Salut de les Illes Balears. So far, a total of 954 medical appointments and procedures have been cancelled over the three days of industrial action, which has been called to demand a separate professional statute and to oppose the proposed Framework Statute put forward by Spain’s Ministry of Health. These cancellations include appointments at Hospital Can Misses, the Hospital of Formentera and primary care centres and local health units across the Pityusic Islands. The figure does not include patients from Ibiza and Formentera whose appointments at other hospitals in the Balearics have also been suspended.

On the most recent day of the strike alone, 304 scheduled appointments were cancelled: 250 in primary care, 22 surgical procedures and 32 specialist consultations or hospital tests. In total, the strike has led to 732 cancellations at health centres and local clinics, 69 surgical operations and 153 specialist consultations or diagnostic tests. According to figures provided by the Sindicato Médico de Balears (Simebal), these cancellations account for roughly half of all suspended appointments across the Balearic Islands, where around 2,000 appointments have been called off.

