Ibiza brings forward seasonal taxi licences to 15 April
Island-wide taxi associations had agreed to delay the start until 1 May
Ajuntament d'Eivissa has reached an agreement with the main associations representing both employed drivers and licence holders to activate seasonal taxi licences from 15 April this summer, under the first operating period. Taxi associations across the island had previously agreed to request that each local council delay the start date until 1 May. However, in Ibiza town (Vila), the launch has now been brought forward by a fortnight.
Following a meeting held last week, the municipal governing team confirmed that the first phase of seasonal licences will operate from 15 April to 15 October. The second phase will begin on 1 May and remain in place until 31 October. These are the same operating dates that applied last year for this seasonal reinforcement of public transport services in the island’s capital.
