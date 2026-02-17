Want to see the Parador de Ibiza? Here are the dates to visit it for free
Paradores is organising two open days with guided tours on 7 and 8 March, ahead of welcoming its first guests on 10 March
If you have been curious to see inside the new Parador de Ibiza before it officially begins operating, mark these dates in your diary: Friday 7 and Saturday 8 March.
Paradores de Turismo de España has announced two open days so that island residents can be the first to explore the establishment, the result of an extensive heritage restoration project.
Visits will take place between 10am and 2pm, in guided groups and on a first-come, first-served basis at the Parador entrance. No prior booking is required. The aim is to showcase the comprehensive restoration of the historic Castle and Almudaina complex in Dalt Vila — an emblematic site that has been closed to the public since the 1980s and now joins the Paradores network following an investment of around €47 million.
The hotel is scheduled to open to the general public on 10 March, preceded by an official inauguration ceremony on 23 February.
The state-owned chain has highlighted that the project, which began in 2008, is also intended to return this historic enclave to the community, integrating it into the island’s social, cultural and economic life.
Located within the walled enclosure of Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the new Parador occupies a 16th-century fortress and a complex with more than 2,000 years of history, bearing Punic, Roman, Islamic and Christian traces.
Paradores has also announced a 20% discount for Ibiza residents, aimed at encouraging locals to enjoy the restored space.
Key dates
- Open days (free entry): 7 and 8 March, 10am–2pm
- Access: Guided tours on a first-come, first-served basis, no registration required
- Opening to the public: 10 March
- Official inauguration: 23 February
