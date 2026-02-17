Sant Antoni’s most risqué spots for a romantic tryst: “A hidden place behind a stone wall in the port, with the lighthouse casting a distinctly seductive glow”

If anyone thought Ibiza had already exhausted every possible reinvention, Blablafuck appears determined to prove otherwise. The platform functions as an unconventional alternative to Tripadvisor, offering user reviews of discreet locations suited to clandestine encounters — whether shielded from prying eyes or not, depending on the setting and personal preference. Ratings focus on factors such as privacy, views and ease of parking.

This time, attention turns to Sant Antoni de Portmany, better known for its sunsets but, it seems, also popular for more covert escapes.

One of the locations most frequently mentioned by users lies near the Faro de ses Coves Blanques. “A hidden place behind a stone wall in the port, with the lighthouse casting a very romantic and sexy glow”, writes one reviewer in unexpectedly lyrical tones. The anonymous description paints a scene of intermittent natural light, the sound of waves and a distinctly cinematic atmosphere.

The route continues towards Cap Negre, where enthusiasm rises. “This is the perfect spot”, one review declares, though not without a practical caveat: “One or two cars at most”. Here, privacy is described as a premium feature, with chance determining who secures the natural seclusion. The comment even ventures a comparison with the island’s more famous sunset venues, suggesting the view rivals — or surpasses — some of Sant Antoni’s best-known landmarks.

Elsewhere, the desalination plant viewpoint also appears on the list, albeit with more restrained praise, receiving modest ratings. The rocky terrain, perhaps, does not appeal to every visitor.

In the Es Cap Blanc area, reviews reference strategically placed shrubs and a spirit of adventure. “A good place for cruising”, notes one user, implying that the vegetation provides a degree of discretion and a sense of spontaneity that “adds to the charm”.

The platform also highlights passing locations. Around Ses Païsses and along the road linking Ibiza Town with Sant Antoni, several car parks receive favourable mentions for their calm surroundings. One review, written in Catalan, describes a “quiet place to park, where there are rarely people”, while another offers a more direct assessment: “A silent spot, ideal for privacy”.

In this way, Blablafuck sketches an alternative map of Sant Antoni — one that sits well outside traditional tourist brochures. While some visitors pursue the perfect sunset photograph, others, it seems, are searching for something rather more intimate.