Álex Pitaluga: “Illegal tourist rentals in Ibiza don’t disappear — they adapt”

The issue of tackling illegal activity in Ibiza’s tourist rental sector took centre stage during Tuesday’s plenary session of the Balearic Parliament, following a question from Socialist MP Álex Pitaluga. He challenged what he described as the regional government’s “triumphalist” claim that illegal tourist accommodation had been “wiped out”.

Pitaluga said that he himself had found unlawful listings on rental platforms as recently as Monday, including apartments and even tents being offered on the island. “Like energy, illegal tourist rentals in Ibiza do not disappear — they transform”, he remarked, referring to the emergence of new platforms that continue to host unregulated accommodation.

“Objective data are not opinions — they are concrete and verifiable facts”, the Socialist deputy added, citing figures published in January by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE). According to those statistics, the number of tourists staying in irregular accommodation rose by 3.4% last summer, while spending linked to this type of lodging reached €550 million — the highest figure recorded in the past decade.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.