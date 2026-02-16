Man subject to restraining order leaves former partner in critical condition and injures her mother and sister in Sant Antoni

A 31-year-old Spanish woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Hospital Can Misses on Sunday morning in critical condition after allegedly being assaulted by her former partner. The latest case of gender-based violence occurred in Sant Antoni de Portmany, according to the Guardia Civil.

As confirmed by the local council, the attack took place at the victim’s family home in the Can Tomàs neighbourhood. Under circumstances that have not yet been disclosed, the suspect allegedly assaulted her, leaving her seriously injured, in the presence of her 57-year-old mother and 27-year-old sister.

The same sources indicate that the two relatives were also attacked and required treatment at Hospital Can Misses for bruising and minor trauma, although they were discharged shortly after admission.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.