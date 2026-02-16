Ibiza’s TripAdvisor of ‘sex hideaways’: “If you don’t mind the smell of urine, you can enjoy the adrenaline rush triggered by the uncertainty of stepping on a syringe”

If you thought you had seen it all in Ibiza, think again. The website Blablafuck has become an unlikely reference point for the more adventurous visitors seeking out secluded corners for public encounters on the island. From alleyways “with a hint of adrenaline” to viewpoints worthy of a film scene, the guide blends humour with cautionary notes for those exploring Ibiza’s more mischievous side. In short, a “Michelin Guide… for adults”.

Among the most commented-on locations is the so-called “Junkies’ Alley”, where the thrill of the forbidden meets, as the site puts it, a rather less appealing atmosphere. As one description wryly warns: “If you don’t mind the smell of urine, you can enjoy the adrenaline rush… There is also the possibility of being mugged by one of the area’s well-known characters”. Not for the faint-hearted.

“Perfect if you want to feel like Jack and Rose in Titanic”

Another recurring entry is Es Martell, in Ibiza port, a viewpoint that inevitably draws comparisons with the famous Titanic scene. According to one Blablafuck user, the spot is “ideal in the early hours, out of season, and usually deserted apart from the occasional presence of port staff”.

For those seeking something more laid-back, the guide points towards Salt de s’Ase — referred to on the site as Los Molinos — described as a small cove best visited early in the day due to its limited space. Elsewhere, a shrub at Punta del Calvario is highlighted for its relative discretion, though users note the frequent presence of walkers in the area.

Meanwhile, for visitors prioritising convenience, the car park of the island’s multiplex cinemas is presented with tongue firmly in cheek as offering “hundreds of potential locations”, albeit “only advisable at certain times”.

Blablafuck does more than simply list locations. The site also provides practical advice, suggested timings and tongue-in-cheek “reviews” of each setting, combining humour with more serious reminders about safety for those curious about this lesser-seen side of Ibiza.