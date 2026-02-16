Ibiza companies seek to complete their workforces: “A worker with even a little initiative and drive is worth their weight in gold”

“The fair aims to build on last year’s results and its practical usefulness”, said Àlex Minchiotti when announcing the second edition of the ‘VesXFeina’ jobs fair, organised by Ajuntament d'Eivissa in partnership with the Servei d'Ocupació de les Illes Balears (SOIB), Pimeef, the Universitat de les Illes Balears (UIB) and the Consell d'Eivissa.

The councillor explained that the initiative is designed to “make it easier for companies to find the staff they need, drawing on local talent”, while also helping jobseekers to “more easily find opportunities that match their needs”.

This year, the fair has been brought forward to Saturday 7 March in order, according to Minchiotti, to “ensure companies can complete their staffing levels” and thus facilitate “the start of the season”.

Last year’s event, held on 22 March, brought together around 50 companies offering “almost 1,000” vacancies to the 800 attendees. Both editions have taken place at the UIB building, and organisers say that this year they intend to carry out closer follow-up monitoring of how the advertised positions evolve.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.