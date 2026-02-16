Do you have an appointment or operation during the doctors’ strike in Ibiza? Here’s what you need to know

“I’ve been waiting months for a Traumatology appointment and now that I was finally due to be seen, there’s a strike. I don’t know what to do”. “I had an appointment in Ophthalmology and I’m not sure whether to go or not”. “How can I find out if my operation is still going ahead? It was scheduled for this Wednesday”. These are just some of the many questions being asked by patients in Ibiza and Formentera in recent days. The doctors’ strike has come as a heavy blow, particularly for those who have spent months on waiting lists for a specialist consultation or are due to undergo surgery. The uncertainty over whether they will be seen or not has left many on edge since it became clear that the industrial action could affect their appointments.

The regional Health Service has issued a notice informing patients of the strike, which runs from Monday 16 to Friday 20, in protest against the proposed Framework Statute. “It may affect the normal functioning of healthcare centres”, the statement warns. Specifically, the strike could disrupt scheduled consultations, non-urgent diagnostic tests and non-priority surgical procedures.

