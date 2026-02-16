BJones, Ibiza DJ: “I have a tumour in my spinal cord”

“Family, I’m not starting the year as I would have liked, but I think the time has come to open up and be honest about my situation”. This is how the New Year’s message published on January 3 by Ibiza-based DJ BJones begins. The message was shared on her social media alongside images of her lying in a hospital bed.

“For the past two months I’ve been dealing with an illness without knowing exactly what it was. Now I can confirm that I have a tumour in my spinal cord”, continues the DJ, whose real name is Beatriz Martínez. From her hospital bed, she admits that she is going through a difficult time. “I’m not going to lie: it’s hard, very hard to process. But I also want to tell you that I am strong, very strong, and fully convinced that I will overcome this”, she says, before offering some reassurance to her followers. “It doesn’t appear to be malignant; the most complicated thing is its location. Even so, I see this as a boost in my life, as a battle that will make me stronger”, she adds, ending the paragraph with a heart and a raised fist emoji as a sign of strength.

She also stresses that she intends to continue with her career: “I’m going to keep making music. I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep pursuing my dream”, says BJones, who made history as the first Spanish artist to perform on the main stage at Tomorrowland.

BJones: “I hope you dance for me. Very soon we’ll dance together again”

“And although right now I might not be able to dance to my music with you, I hope you dance to it for me… because very soon we’ll dance to it together again”, she asks her fans. Martínez also uses her message to remind people that artists are human beings, and to thank everyone “for all the love” she feels around her, for the “incredible” people supporting her, and for how “lucky” she feels.

She concludes by saying that she is “in a great hospital” and “in very good hands”. “Ready to fight”, she writes at the end of her post.

The message has prompted an outpouring of support from fellow artists. Among them is Steve Aoki, who sent “lots of love and strength” to whom he calls his “sister”, and Rebeka Brown, who described her as a “warrior”. Numerous colleagues and followers have also shown their support for the Ibiza-based DJ as she faces this challenging health process.