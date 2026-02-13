Punches and shouting on Ibiza-bound flight as intoxicated passenger forces aborted take-off

A flight operating the Madrid–Ibiza route was forced to abort take-off and return to the stand after a passenger caused a disturbance on board, according to an eyewitness account from a traveller who witnessed the scene.

The Ryanair aircraft (flight FR2084), scheduled to depart at 8.55pm, eventually took off at 10.30pm — a delay of more than an hour and a half, the passenger said.

According to her account, the man had already been “drawing attention to himself” inside the airport, speaking loudly on his mobile phone. Once on board, she claims he continued behaving in the same way, with tensions escalating shortly before take-off when the cabin crew announcement instructed passengers to switch off their mobile devices.

The passenger allegedly refused to end his call despite being warned by a flight attendant and, at one point, removed his seatbelt. Another traveller then challenged him for “causing trouble” and further delaying the flight, which led to a heated argument that quickly escalated.

