Ibiza Carnival postpones its main parade: the Grand Rúa will now take place on Sunday

Ajuntament d'Eivissa has announced a change of date and time for one of the central events of Carnival 2026: the Grand Rúa parade will no longer take place on Saturday afternoon as originally planned, but has been rescheduled for Sunday 15 February at 11am.

According to the Town Hall, a total of 1,145 people have registered to take part, divided into 31 groups. The parade will set off from Avenida de Santa Eulària and proceed along Bartomeu Roselló and Isidor Macabich avenues, Calle del País Valencià and Avenida de España, finishing at Vara de Rey.

The Councillor for Festivities and Citizen Participation, Francisco Torres, stressed that this year’s Carnival “once again highlights community participation” and the joint work of local associations, neighbourhood groups, schools, dance academies and social organisations, with the aim of maintaining a celebration that is “open, participatory and representative” of the city’s diversity.

In addition to the change of schedule, the Town Hall will maintain designated areas along the parade route. There will be a reserved space for elderly spectators between number 28 on Bartomeu Roselló Avenue and number 56 on Isidor Macabich, as well as an inclusive area with space set aside for people with reduced mobility. Noise-cancelling headphones will also be available for people with sound hypersensitivity in the area around the Church of El Roser.

Friday’s programme, which had initially been suspended on Thursday due to the weather forecast, will now begin at 6.30pm. As a result, the performance by the chirigotas will start half an hour later than originally scheduled.

Programme and timings

The capital has already launched its Carnival programme, which runs until 18 February, with activities for all ages.

On Friday 13, Vara de Rey will host the children’s show 'Más que princesas' (5pm), followed by the musical children’s performance 'Una aventura de MOANA & STICH', produced by ALTV Producciones (6.30pm), and the Cádiz chirigota group 'El Márquez de la paguita' (8.30pm). There will also be live music in Plaza del Parque from 9pm until midnight.

Road closures, parking and buses

To facilitate the Carnival parade, parking will be prohibited on Calle del País Valencià (between Isidor Macabich and Josep Riquer Llobet) from 8am to 2pm. Traffic will also be suspended along the parade route — Avenida de Santa Eulària, Bartomeu Roselló, Isidor Macabich, Calle del País Valencià, Avenida de España and Avenida de Ignasi Wallis — between 10.30am and 2pm.

During that period, bus services operating along Pere Matutes Noguera, Avenida de España and Santa Eulària del Riu will have their usual stops affected and will run directly to the Cetis bus station via the E-10 ring road. The Town Hall recommends using the park-and-ride car parks located at the entrances to the city.