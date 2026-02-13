Iberia Express allows passengers to change Ibiza flight times free of charge

Iberia Express has launched a new service on its routes between Madrid and the islands, giving passengers greater flexibility at no extra cost.

The airline has introduced ‘Move Your Flight’, an option that allows customers to bring forward or delay their flight on the same day, free of charge.

The service will apply to connections with Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Tenerife, the company said in a statement. Changes can be made up to two hours before the scheduled departure time of the original booking.

‘Move Your Flight’ is included in selected fare types. For Balearic routes, it is available with Balear Flex, Balear Plus, Balear Business Plus and Balear Business Flex fares. On Canary Islands routes, it is included in Canary Flex, Canary Plus, Canary Business Plus and Canary Business Flex.

Passengers can change their flight time either at airport check-in desks or via the Iberia Express website in the ‘My flights’ section. The airline has clarified that customers who have already completed check-in for their original flight will not need to repeat the process; they simply need to download the updated boarding pass, which will be reissued automatically.

As for additional services, Iberia Express has confirmed that any extras purchased — such as hold luggage or priority boarding — will be transferred to the new flight. Seat allocation, however, remains subject to availability and may vary.

Ahead of the peak summer season, the airline plans to increase capacity. Iberia Express will operate more than 250 weekly services between Madrid and the Balearic Islands during the summer, and up to 360 weekly flights between the Canary Islands and the Spanish capital.