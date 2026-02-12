The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

The events calendar is packed this weekend, although Carnival steals the spotlight. Ibiza town (Vila) is at the heart of the celebrations, hosting activities every day — from ‘Dijous Llarder’ (Fat Thursday) through to the main parade, which this year takes place on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sant Josep de sa Talaia holds its parade on Saturday morning, while Formentera and Sant Joan de Labritja will celebrate theirs on Sunday.

Another focal point is the festivities in Santa Eulària des Riu, featuring a carousel of live concerts in various venues throughout the weekend, along with the traditional craft fair at Puig de Missa on Sunday.

There is also plenty of live music on offer. Highlights include two candlelit Candlelight concerts on Thursday at the Teatro Pereyra, as well as a performance by Eivissa Gospel Choir the same day. German bluesman Big Walter continues his tour of local venues, while Friday brings a concert by the duo Bis@biS. On Saturday, Eivissa Daurada hosts a Valentine’s special, alongside a charity concert in support of Mozambique. The weekend closes on Sunday with the ‘Black Nights’ session at Teatro Pereyra, among many other events.

Film lovers can choose from several cinema cycles, including ‘Anem al cine’, ‘Zinnètic’, ‘Divendres de cine’ and the Cinefòrum organised by the Universitat de les Illes Balears (UIB).

Theatre is also on the programme, with Jutjats de pau, judicis pendents on Friday and Postman on Sunday, aimed at family audiences. Art enthusiasts, meanwhile, can attend the presentation of Geometries urbanes by artist Pedro M. Asensio on Friday at the headquarters of Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de las Illes Balears (COAIB).

