Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon revamps its 12K to enhance the runner experience

The Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon is fine-tuning preparations for its ninth edition, set to take place on 18 April, with a clear objective: to improve the experience for every participant.

As part of this process, organisers have redesigned the 12K race to offer what they describe as a “more comfortable, fluid and special” experience. The 12K will now have its own distinct dynamic within the event, allowing runners greater space on the course and avoiding overlap with other distances.

The aim is for each participant to “focus on their pace, the surroundings and their sensations, enjoying a cleaner and more personalised experience from start to finish”.

One of the most tangible benefits of the revamp will be the finish-line experience. The 12K will feature a finale with greater “prominence, entertainment and visibility”, turning the most eagerly awaited moment of the day into a genuine celebration for runners and spectators alike.

The new approach is also designed to create a more immersive final stretch, with improved conditions for enjoying the event atmosphere.

The route itself, however, remains unchanged in essence: an “attractive and accessible” course suited both to those tackling the distance for the first time and to more experienced athletes aiming to improve their personal best — all under the event’s distinctive Run&Feel philosophy.

As part of the update, the 12K will now start at 4pm, an operational adjustment intended to optimise the overall race experience.

With more than 4,000 runners already registered, the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon has established itself as the island’s largest mass-participation sporting event and one of the most internationally recognised marathons on the calendar, with over 70% of participants travelling from abroad.

A limited number of places remain available, although organisers expect entries to sell out once again.