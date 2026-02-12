Saltar al contenido principalSaltar al pie de página

Ibiza port closed due to strong winds

Spain’s Met Office issues orange weather warning in the Balearics

Two ships from the Ibiza-Formentera line in the port of Ibiza.

Jessica Merodio

Ibiza

Port of Ibiza has been closed to maritime traffic due to adverse coastal conditions caused by Storm Nils. The closure was announced by the Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares via its official X account.

The Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) has activated an orange warning — indicating significant risk — for wind across the Balearic Islands, with westerly gusts forecast to reach up to 90 km/h between 7am and midday.

Aemet has also maintained a coastal warning, with westerly winds of 55 to 70 km/h (force 7 to 8) and waves of between three and four metres expected. Individual waves could reach heights of between six and eight metres.

On Wednesday afternoon, the ferry operator Baleària announced the cancellation of its maritime services between Dénia, Palma and Ibiza, in both directions, operated by the fast ferry Eleanor Roosevelt, due to the strong winds and heavy seas forecast for Thursday along the Balearic coastline.

The port closure will remain in place subject to how the wind and sea conditions develop over the coming hours.

