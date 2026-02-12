Flights delayed in Ibiza due to strong wind gusts
Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that gusts could reach 90 km/h
Storm Nils is battering the Balearic Islands this Thursday, with wind gusts already exceeding 60 km/h and forecast by the Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) to reach up to 90 km/h.
As a result, all flights scheduled to depart from Ibiza Airport during the early hours of the morning have been delayed, although no cancellations have been reported so far.
Meanwhile, the Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares has announced the full closure of Port of Ibiza due to the orange weather warning issued by Aemet. The alert forecasts adverse coastal conditions, with waves of between three and four metres and individual waves that could reach between six and eight metres.
The warning will remain in place until midday in the Pityusic Islands and until 8pm in Mallorca and Menorca.
