Why is there hot wind in Ibiza? Spain’s Met Office delegate in the Balearics explains
Gusts reaching 75 kilometres per hour in Ibiza, together with waves of up to four metres, have led the State Meteorological Agency to maintain a yellow weather warning until Thursday
The intense wind that has swept across the Mediterranean in recent weeks has had a particularly marked impact on Ibiza and Formentera, where gusts have been not only strong but persistent. The wind has also been accompanied by higher-than-usual temperatures, creating a warmer feel than would normally be expected at this time of year.
Wind is generated by differences in atmospheric pressure and intensifies when isobars — the lines joining points of equal pressure — are close together, as occurs with low-pressure systems. In contrast, anticyclones tend to bring lighter breezes.
María José Guerrero, head of the Balearic delegation of Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), explains in detail: “The primary cause is the influence of low-pressure systems, the strong wind and its origin. It is blowing from the west, from mainland Spain, which means the Baetic mountain ranges can play a role, as the air descends towards the Mediterranean and warms further”.
In other words, when the wind blows in from the Peninsula and crosses the Baetic ranges in southern Spain, the air descends and compresses, increasing in temperature before reaching the Pityusic Islands. This phenomenon combines with the presence of successive low-pressure systems in the area, generating a steady airflow and causing stronger, more persistent gusts.
Guerrero adds: “Recently, we have been affected by a succession of low-pressure systems that are bringing strong winds and very strong gusts”, a pattern that also prevents temperatures from dropping significantly overnight.
For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.
