This airline will connect Ibiza with a major European destination twice a week throughout the summer

The airline Aeroitalia has announced a new route linking Ibiza with Rome Fiumicino Airport during the 2026 summer season. The service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, starting on 12 June and running until 25 September.

The first flight of the season is currently priced at €50 on the airline’s website, while the final flight in September is listed at €70. According to information published by the company, August will be the most expensive month, with fares starting from €109. The airline does not plan to extend the route beyond the summer schedule, meaning there will be no flights during the spring or winter seasons.

Ticket sales for the route are already open. Passengers can purchase flights through Aeroitalia’s official website as well as through standard booking platforms, allowing travellers to plan ahead and combine the peak tourist season in the island with a city break in the Italian capital.

This new route strengthens Ibiza’s air connectivity with key European destinations, facilitating travel for both tourists and residents during the island’s busiest months and offering competitive fares for those who book in advance.

New winter connection with Ibiza

The airline Transavia also announced this month a new international route that will provide Ibiza with direct connections to a major European destination during the off-peak tourist season, expanding travel options for both residents and visitors. The service will begin on Sunday, 15 February, with direct flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. According to available data, fares for this route start from €37, making it a particularly competitive low-season option.

The new direct winter connection will link the island with Brussels. This increase in frequencies supports Ibiza’s strategy to promote year-round tourism and facilitates the arrival of European visitors outside the traditionally busiest months.