The shark returns to Ibiza port: “It will end up dying”

The blue shark (Prionace glauca) that has been roaming the coast of Ibiza for several days has returned to the port waters of the island’s capital, where it was first spotted last Monday. On that occasion, a worker filmed the animal as it swam around the Es Botafoc harbour area, where the large ferries linking the island with mainland Spain and Mallorca dock, just as it passed in front of the maritime station.

“I was circling inside the port where the ship I work on docks”, said the employee of one of the shipping companies operating on the island. In the video, he also pointed out that the shark appeared to have a wound on its dorsal fin.

Image of a blue shark. / PEXELS | BEN PHILLIPS

A day later, two residents contacted Diario de Ibiza to say they had recorded the shark as it swam along the beaches of ses Figueretes, just a few centimetres from the shoreline. The author of the footage was walking her dog at the time, and the animal was so close to the coast that the dog almost leapt towards it.

The distinctive wound on the dorsal fin made it possible to confirm that it was the same specimen.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.