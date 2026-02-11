The best place to see the total solar eclipse is in Formentera: discover all the details

The year 2026 will be marked in the astronomical calendar by an exceptional event: the total solar eclipse of 12 August, a phenomenon that will place Formentera among the best places in the Balearic Islands — and in the Mediterranean — to observe it. The island is preparing to host this unique event, with a large gathering planned at the es Cap de Barbaria lighthouse, one of the most emblematic and privileged locations on the island.

The president of the Astronomical Association of Formentera, Jordi Alemany, highlighted the magnitude of the phenomenon, describing it as “a unique opportunity — an eclipse with such clear and complete visibility only occurs every two thousand years”. As he explained, the island’s geographical characteristics, low light pollution and small size will make it possible to enjoy the eclipse in exceptional conditions.

An eclipse from the woods.

The eclipse forms part of the project Formentera Looks at the Sky, an initiative promoted by the Consell Insular that promotes astrotourism as a means of economic and tourism diversification. The Councillor for Tourism, Artal Mayans, stressed during the presentation that the project represents “a clear commitment to diversifying our tourism offer while respecting the territory, making use of a unique natural resource such as the quality of our night sky”.

Mayans added that astrotourism can offer “unique, sustainable experiences that are accessible to everyone”, capable of connecting visitors with the quietest and most authentic essence of the island, away from seasonal and mass tourism.

