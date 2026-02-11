Ibiza cuts tourist rental listings by 31%

Online platforms have removed 7,844 tourist rental bed spaces in the Pityusic Islands over the past year — 7,444 of them in Ibiza and 400 in Formentera — according to the latest figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

The data come from the INE’s experimental survey Measurement of the Number of Tourist Dwellings in Spain and Their Capacity, published twice a year, in May and November. The most recent edition corresponds to November 2025. Compared with November 2024, the year-on-year decline in the Pityusics stands at 28.6%, rising to 30.9% when focusing solely on Ibiza. In Formentera, the annual reduction is 10.8%.

“The main objective of this experimental statistic is to estimate the number of tourist dwellings in Spain, as well as their capacity, in order to meet the growing demand for information on this subject”, the INE states.

The report also details a reduction in the number of properties registered for tourist rental. In Ibiza, there are now 1,318 fewer such homes than a year ago, representing a 38.7% drop. In Formentera, the decrease is 11%. Across the Pityusic Islands as a whole, the average decline stands at 34%.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.