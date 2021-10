Nace el Tour femenino, que también se correrá en julio

😃@Roussemarion appointed director of the #TDFF avec @GoZwift.

She will announce the 8 stages of the 2022 edition next Thursday at the Palais des Congrès.



🎙 "I intend on giving my all to ensure that this race becomes a ritual of the public, and for a long time"



📸David Marvier pic.twitter.com/WaKCeGWpIt